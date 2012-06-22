Pietro Schirano

Character design animated

Pietro Schirano
Pietro Schirano
Hire Me
  • Save
Character design animated videogame video game video game indie indie game pixel pixel art photoshop
Download color palette

Add some animations and other effects hope you like :)

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2012
Pietro Schirano
Pietro Schirano
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Pietro Schirano

View profile
    • Like