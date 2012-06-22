Wes Oudshoorn

20.3 second registration flow

20.3 second registration flow register
Our registration begins with your company name. We'll find it in the database in the chamber of commerce. From there, we load as much data as we can so you're ready to go in no-time.

We tested it. It only takes 20.3 seconds to register your company. And if you don't like it, it takes less time to empty or delete your account :)

Posted on Jun 22, 2012
