Mario Azzi

Log in with Facebook button design

Mario Azzi
Mario Azzi
  • Save
Log in with Facebook button design facebook button ui
Download color palette

Plus One - Start with a Friend. End with an Adventure.

Here is another shot further down on the site.

Sign up for early access here:
http://www.joinplusone.com/invites/?lrRef=v2uew

Follow our journey @joinplusone

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2012
Mario Azzi
Mario Azzi

More by Mario Azzi

View profile
    • Like