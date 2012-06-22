𝕭𝖗𝖆𝖓𝖓𝖔𝖓

Invitation Card

Invitation Card invitation card
One of my first projects I did for the Museum! Invitation card for a special event. The map lines are meant to represent the highways where the highwaymen paintings were sold in the 1950's and 60's.

Posted on Jun 22, 2012
