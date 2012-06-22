𝕭𝖗𝖆𝖓𝖓𝖔𝖓

Kiosk Vinyl Design

𝕭𝖗𝖆𝖓𝖓𝖔𝖓
𝕭𝖗𝖆𝖓𝖓𝖔𝖓
  • Save
Kiosk Vinyl Design vinyl kiosk
Download color palette

Vinyl design for an interactive kiosk. Large areas cut with a plotter, details cut by hand. Two of six I made for an exhibit about Florida movies. Jaws and Flipper shown here.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2012
𝕭𝖗𝖆𝖓𝖓𝖔𝖓
𝕭𝖗𝖆𝖓𝖓𝖔𝖓

More by 𝕭𝖗𝖆𝖓𝖓𝖔𝖓

View profile
    • Like