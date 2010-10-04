XK9 Hat Illustrated

I was trying to treat a photo I had taken of the XK9 cap for use in a poster I'm creating about it. I realized that the look I wanted meant I was going to have to illustrate it. This is the first time I've created a vector illustration of an object from a reference photo.

I'm going to post the photo also so you can see what I was working from.

If you want to see more of the actual hat, please visit my blog at http://xk9.com/bones and click on "The Well Traveled Hat" link.