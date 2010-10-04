XK9 Hat Illustrated

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I was trying to treat a photo I had taken of the XK9 cap for use in a poster I'm creating about it. I realized that the look I wanted meant I was going to have to illustrate it. This is the first time I've created a vector illustration of an object from a reference photo.
I'm going to post the photo also so you can see what I was working from.
If you want to see more of the actual hat, please visit my blog at http://xk9.com/bones and click on "The Well Traveled Hat" link.