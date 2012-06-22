JC Desevre

Unclejames

JC Desevre
JC Desevre
Hire Me
  • Save
Unclejames vector jcdesevre label boat illustrator retro art design sea flourish engraving effect graphic
Download color palette

OldWork, label unused:/
I just rework the name that was not this one
Sorry for all uncle james.
Other views here

JC Desevre
JC Desevre
French Graphic Artist.
Hire Me

More by JC Desevre

View profile
    • Like