Charles Santoso

Moose

Charles Santoso
Charles Santoso
  • Save
Moose daily random word doodles charles santoso
Download color palette

Daily Random Word Doodles (42): Image response to the word 'Moose'. A bit different than usual but I hope you enjoy :)

Full image here: https://twitter.com/minitreehouse/status/216140927071297537/photo/1 or https://www.facebook.com/artofcharlessantoso

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2012
Charles Santoso
Charles Santoso

More by Charles Santoso

View profile
    • Like