Bart Ebbekink

Twitter Animation

Bart Ebbekink
Bart Ebbekink
  • Save
Twitter Animation twitter animated gif new logo fly little bird
Download color palette

A small concept for a loading animation with the new Twitter bird.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2012
Bart Ebbekink
Bart Ebbekink
Award Winning Independent Digital Designer.

More by Bart Ebbekink

View profile
    • Like