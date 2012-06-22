Jakob Pierzyna

Allow Me To Introduce ... Bob Banner

Jakob Pierzyna
Jakob Pierzyna
  • Save
Allow Me To Introduce ... Bob Banner comicstrip photoshop fun
Download color palette

Part of a comic strip. See the full image here: http://9gag.com/paperparasite

View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2012
Jakob Pierzyna
Jakob Pierzyna

More by Jakob Pierzyna

View profile
    • Like