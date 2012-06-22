Hubert Tereszkiewicz

Teatralna Maszyna Pszczyna

Teatralna Maszyna Pszczyna logo theatre festival
Logo for a theatrical festival in Pszczyna (Poland)
https://www.facebook.com/TeatralnaMaszynaPszczyna

Posted on Jun 22, 2012
