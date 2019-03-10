Wisecraft

Logovolt - Logo Breakdown

As a reward for blasting through 20K followers on Instagram, i decided to treat myself with a new logo.

A Monogram with the letters LV forming the shape of a Lightning Bolt seemed like the perfect choice, so i went ahead and created it using the same geometry i use for my clients logos 📐

Some of you mentioned it looked too much like a 4, so i also added a drop shadow to distinguish the L from the V.

Would love to know your thoughts on it! Have a great day ⚡

Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
