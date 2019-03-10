Logovolt - Logo Breakdown

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
As a reward for blasting through 20K followers on Instagram, i decided to treat myself with a new logo.
A Monogram with the letters LV forming the shape of a Lightning Bolt seemed like the perfect choice, so i went ahead and created it using the same geometry i use for my clients logos 📐
Some of you mentioned it looked too much like a 4, so i also added a drop shadow to distinguish the L from the V.
Would love to know your thoughts on it! Have a great day ⚡
