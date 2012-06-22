gregor zakelj

Dtwo Logo

Dtwo Logo logo longboard surf retro branding font type typography
In the middle of finishing this branding. Yes i know it need some more kerning work but the style is set and i never saw a logo where the name would be written 3 times :)

