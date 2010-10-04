Todd Austin

TA - Take 2

Todd Austin
Todd Austin
  • Save
TA - Take 2 logo personal
Download color palette

TA using a simple font. Here I used the J from Eurostile and flipped it around for my needs, then added the cross stroke.

This is a rebound of http://drbl.in/60629

I wish you could add a rebound link after the fact.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 4, 2010
Todd Austin
Todd Austin

More by Todd Austin

View profile
    • Like