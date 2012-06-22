Facebook Login

Alexandru Antihi

Thought about the face recognition part a little bit... This would definitely work for Facebook, maybe an extra security layer needed... a security question or a hand sign... What do you think ? Make sure to check out the larger versions.

Extra shots here :
Connecting: http://bit.ly/NfY5Ox
Detecting: http://bit.ly/KCsquo
Account Detected: http://bit.ly/Lngw7c
No Account: http://bit.ly/MFhQOv

Posted on Jun 22, 2012
