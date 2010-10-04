Christian Black

Safe Place

Safe Place icon hobo code secret
An icon from hobo code that I developed for a band that now uses it for their logo.

Rebound of
The Hobo Code
By Dan Cassaro
Posted on Oct 4, 2010
