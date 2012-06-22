Ben Sorensen

Cool (colors) GUI Kit

Ben Sorensen
Ben Sorensen
  • Save
Cool (colors) GUI Kit ui ux interface kit buttons sliders toggles checkboxes
Download color palette

As if there weren't enough shots from the East coast as it was. Been wanting to practice some UI design so I thought I would try my hand at this. Feedback is more than welcome!

B073211b7cb3cdd870730026bf1971d9
Rebound of
East vs. West Design Challenge #1: GUI Kit
By Clayton Gray
View all tags
Posted on Jun 22, 2012
Ben Sorensen
Ben Sorensen

More by Ben Sorensen

View profile
    • Like