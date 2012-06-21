Jo Ho

WordPlay Symposium Logo

WordPlay Symposium Logo word colours play
Word Play Symposium is a workshop that brings together educators and performance artists to explore more innovative and creative ways to teach kids with disabilities.

More about the project here: http://goo.gl/jThoS

Posted on Jun 21, 2012
