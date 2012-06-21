Simon Ward

MMA Dojo Logo logo mma mixed martial arts simplistic red and black fist stars
I've been working on this logo at work for a local MMA Club. I've hidden the name from view but you get the gist.

Posted on Jun 21, 2012
