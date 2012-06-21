Silas 🍄

Patch - Card Set N01

Silas 🍄
Silas 🍄
Hire Me
  • Save
Patch - Card Set N01 logo clean minimal patrick cards print branding emboss stamp
Download color palette

Here's the half part of the business cards I am producing, the other side is just the logo. It's counterpart is the cross alternative logo.

3b4db3bb806d60cd9550e3d215c08b74
Rebound of
Patch - Multimedia Designer
By Silas 🍄
View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2012
Silas 🍄
Silas 🍄
Latinx Designer. sustainability. diversity. mental health.
Hire Me

More by Silas 🍄

View profile
    • Like