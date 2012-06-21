Bryan Volz

Chestnut House benefit shirts

Chestnut House benefit shirts shirt mockup
A quick mockup of a shirt design that could be sold as a benefit for a local house that has been having punk & hardcore shows for a few years now. They need better soundproofing to keep going. Shirt templates thanks to the wonderful GoMedia packs. Background and shirt photography shot by me earlier this afternoon after work.

ALL AGES // NO STAGES

Posted on Jun 21, 2012
