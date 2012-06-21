Chestnut House benefit shirts

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
A quick mockup of a shirt design that could be sold as a benefit for a local house that has been having punk & hardcore shows for a few years now. They need better soundproofing to keep going. Shirt templates thanks to the wonderful GoMedia packs. Background and shirt photography shot by me earlier this afternoon after work.
ALL AGES // NO STAGES