Kate McInnes

Glowing Vector Space Background

Glowing Vector Space Background space glow style illustrator vector tutorial
A pretty simple glow effect made in Adobe Illustrator as a Quick Tip for Vectortuts+ - I think I want to make a unicorn in this style now... Mmmmm magical!

http://vector.tutsplus.com/tutorials/tools-tips/quick-tip-how-to-make-a-glowing-space-background/

"In this quick tip, you will learn to how to create a really simple glowing space background. We will begin by creating a gradient mesh, then some glowing stars with the symbol sprayer, then we will finish the image with a multicolored planet made from a simple radial gradient. This tutorial is great for beginners who want to learn more about blends, symbols and gradient meshes."

Posted on Jun 21, 2012
