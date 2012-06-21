Glowing Vector Space Background

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A pretty simple glow effect made in Adobe Illustrator as a Quick Tip for Vectortuts+ - I think I want to make a unicorn in this style now... Mmmmm magical!
http://vector.tutsplus.com/tutorials/tools-tips/quick-tip-how-to-make-a-glowing-space-background/
"In this quick tip, you will learn to how to create a really simple glowing space background. We will begin by creating a gradient mesh, then some glowing stars with the symbol sprayer, then we will finish the image with a multicolored planet made from a simple radial gradient. This tutorial is great for beginners who want to learn more about blends, symbols and gradient meshes."