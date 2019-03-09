Play That logo

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
(concept up for sale)
Work in progress.
One of the concepts we've developed for the upcoming app that will act as a digital/mobile jukebox.
The idea is based on words "play that" = click exactly that and music/play that is resembled through music note.
Your thoughts?