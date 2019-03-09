Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Insigniada - Branding Agency

Play That logo

Insigniada - Branding Agency
Insigniada - Branding Agency
Play That logo jukebox vibrant gradient logo design visual identity brand identity branding click hand music play modern logo abstract

Play Hand

Play Hand
Download color palette

Play Hand

Play Hand

Work in progress.

One of the concepts we've developed for the upcoming app that will act as a digital/mobile jukebox.

The idea is based on words "play that" = click exactly that and music/play that is resembled through music note.

Your thoughts?

Insigniada - Branding Agency
Insigniada - Branding Agency
- We believe in the impact of branding.
