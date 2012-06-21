OBEDIENT MACHINE

Autocons and Deceptibots

Autocons and Deceptibots transformers autobot decepticon logos glyphs insignia
I'm not sure these Cybertronian factions ever existed, but it was fun playing around with combining the Autobot and Decepticon insignia.
They are rotated 180 degrees from each other.

Posted on Jun 21, 2012
