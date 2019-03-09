Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daniel Jordan Music - Logotype Design

Daniel Jordan Music - Logotype Design brand identity lettermark negative space identity designer logotype designer smart mark branding logomark musician icon song lyrics sound symbol design melody brand music branding musician logomark dj mark singer logotype music note d j m letters djm monogram black and white logo
D + J + M + 🎵

A logo i made for Daniel Jordan, a DJ based on Oklahoma.
I was very happy to have it included on the Logolounge 11 Book 🏆

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

