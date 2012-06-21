Anthony Wartinger

Next Stop

Anthony Wartinger
Anthony Wartinger
  • Save
Next Stop doctor who next stop everywhere type metalic tardis bbc tv
Download color palette

Daily Design. Everywhere.

Just got done watching some Doctor Who... damn it's nerdy goodness.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2012
Anthony Wartinger
Anthony Wartinger
Born, raised, and designing in the Heart of it All.

More by Anthony Wartinger

View profile
    • Like