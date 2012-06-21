Matt Pistachio

CM

CM logo campaign monitor
We have a new brand! So many months in the making. I love this marque because its so clean and simple, but many things— an envelope, an “M”, a crown, and two area graphs representing our analytics. Huge props to @buzzusborne for all of its design.

This is also a wonderful time to announce that we’re looking for a new UI designer. Come work with me and be part our small, innovative, world-renown company.

Posted on Jun 21, 2012
