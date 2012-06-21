DÓRI

Used Cars Iconography

Used Cars Iconography car plus used happy smile icon logo green add headlights
A logo icon created for a friend of mine, he deals in used cars online.
The concept was an "add vehicle" icon with a happy and inviting casual online feel.

Posted on Jun 21, 2012
