Alexander Pankratov

In-form buttons

Alexander Pankratov
Alexander Pankratov
  • Save
In-form buttons
Download color palette

This is a replacement for standard Next/Prev buttons in a wizard-like interface for a Windows app.

(edit) Background is by Timothy J. Reynolds and it's called Watchtower.

Posted on Jun 21, 2012
Alexander Pankratov
Alexander Pankratov

More by Alexander Pankratov

View profile
    • Like