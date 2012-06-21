Joel Beukelman

Hex For Gosh Sake

Hex For Gosh Sake photoshop adobe request hex fml cs6
Let me start with saying, I have been loving CS6. Thank you Adobe for adding so many useful features this time around.

I also particularly love the new vector shape attributes......however, I really wish we could have a HEX input field without having to click into the stupid color picker. UGH! For Gosh Sake Adobe.

Posted on Jun 21, 2012
