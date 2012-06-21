Dan Christofferson

Wale

Dan Christofferson
Dan Christofferson
  • Save
Wale wale type script dudes bros beeteeth
Download color palette

Some type for a thing. Wale in the windy city, chall!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2012
Dan Christofferson
Dan Christofferson

More by Dan Christofferson

View profile
    • Like