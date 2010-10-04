Jay Fanelli

Choose your weapon, round two

The client thought the last version was too grey. Since everything I design is cool grey, this was...a challenge.

Boom. No grey.

Rebound of
Choose your weapon. I mean, medical plan.
Posted on Oct 4, 2010
