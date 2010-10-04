Chad Hietala

Graveyard Re-visited

Graveyard Re-visited
Re-visiting this online magazine project at work. Here is the full view of what I got so far. Critiques are welcomed and needed. http://cl.ly/4319884d3920bf173276

Posted on Oct 4, 2010
