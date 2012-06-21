Caroline Slåttland Solheim

African Colors

We were going to sell a product from a developing country in Norway. We should then choose a design that worked and reminded about Africa. I chose Sole Rebels Footwear from Ethiopia in Africa.

Visit the project on Behance:
http://www.behance.net/gallery/African-Colors/4298127

Posted on Jun 21, 2012
