joel rosado

changed a bit

joel rosado
joel rosado
  • Save
changed a bit
Download color palette

working on this now for data visualization vs. simple html table layout for web app, might have to get a pro account so i can attach larger view

0473c9843f724b33dbc388920d5071fb
Rebound of
donut graph look so far
By joel rosado
Posted on Jun 21, 2012
joel rosado
joel rosado

More by joel rosado

View profile
    • Like