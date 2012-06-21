Peter Vidani

Tumblr for iPhone 3.0

Completely redesigned and rewritten, available now!

http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/tumblr/id305343404?mt=8

Thanks to Tim for the dribbble shot format.

The grip on the compose button is a subtle implication to swipe up for the camera, or swipe left for a text post.

Posted on Jun 21, 2012
