Store Locator for an Industrial Manufacturer

I managed the UX and UI of 52 country sites, 66 division sites, 46 brand sites, the global enterprise site, numerous promo and micro sites - all translated into 14 different languages.

The following is an example of one redesign:

‘WHERE TO BUY’ REDESIGN

The vast majority of this manufacturer's sales are not completed on the website but through distributors, and this is how users find a distributor to purchase through. The past process was cumbersome and required knowledge of internal business terminology. The new system searches by location radius but still works within complex business rules, now unseen by the user.

I lead the process from research and discussion, sketching, wireframes, and presentation to the business. I then managed HTML development and QA of front-end assets as well as functional documentation and hand-off to the back-end development team.

I also created the corporate interactive and mobile application branding guideline documentation for Parker as well as managing HTML development and design consistency from outside vendors.