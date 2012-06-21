Script final

Claire Coullon

2 of the 4 final variants for the Class Atlas logo-type. Thanks to all the fantastic suggestions on the previous shot! I fixed up the spacing, the shape of the double 's', re-drew the connection between both words and made an alternate 'C-l' connection.

The type will also exist alongside the mark designed by @Michael Spitz.

Project write-up with images of the first unused proposal, sketches, vector progress etc. on my website.

Script progress
By Claire Coullon
