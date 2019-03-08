Chase Denomme
Ready Set Go

AV Junction Marketplace

Chase Denomme
Ready Set Go
Chase Denomme for Ready Set Go
Hire Us
  • Save
AV Junction Marketplace digital product forms onboarding ux ui dashboard marketplace av
Download color palette

Onboarding experience and dashboard UI for AV Junction Marketplace, a tool connecting employers and freelancers in the AV industry.

This was one of our first product development projects that we used Webflow to involve designers further into the process of shipping digital products.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2019
Ready Set Go
Ready Set Go
Hire Us

More by Ready Set Go

View profile
    • Like