Zig Zag Rabbit

Zig Zag Rabbit rabbit drawing watercolour zig zag pattern
One of my many "let's mess around with nature" drawings. This is the first time I've tried to properly draw a rabbit, as opposed to making it up (which is what I often do).

Posted on Jun 21, 2012
