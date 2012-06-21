Daniela Pichardo

Taking Sexy Back Character

This is the character I designed for the YWCA Vancouver.
They're using it for a Facebook forum to create awareness and start conversations around hypersexualization.

Here's the link to the Facebook page:: http://www.facebook.com/ywcatakingsexyback

Posted on Jun 21, 2012
