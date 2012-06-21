Jeremy Wright

Framing Dtl Stair Cutaway Thumb

Framing Dtl Stair Cutaway Thumb cutaway isometric drawing stairs
Here's a little stair detail I drew. You can see the full, annotated version here: http://wrightgraphicarts.files.wordpress.com/2012/06/framing_dtl_stair_cutaway.jpg

Posted on Jun 21, 2012
