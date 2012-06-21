Daniela Pichardo

Taking Sexy Back (facebook page)

Taking Sexy Back (facebook page) branding character design
I designed this for the YWCA Vancouver. They're using it for a Facebook forum to create awareness and start conversations around hypersexualization.

Here's the link to the Facebook page:: http://www.facebook.com/ywcatakingsexyback

Posted on Jun 21, 2012
