Map of the Solar System

🎟️ Last chance! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is, in essence, is an infographic I made on our solar system for the folks at the Lantern Journal (http://lanternjournal.org/). The idea was to make a map of our solar system where someone with little, to no, reading skills could pick up and glean a basic knowledge of the way our solar system works. Included is the orbital (sidereal) periods of the four inner planets and two nearest gas giants, the time it takes light to reach the earth from the sun, the time it takes light from the earth to reach the moon, the lunar phase + functionality, a section of the constellations from the Greek Zodiac, and the current average life expectancy of a human being. Everything is set on a scale of 1.618 (aka. phi), or the golden ratio (1:1.618). A full exegesis, along with a larger jpeg can be found on my website's blog at: http://blog.equalandopposite.com/post/25524610704/here-we-have-my-latest-cover-design-i-did-for-the