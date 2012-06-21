Erin Borreson

Inside Influence ID

Erin Borreson
Erin Borreson
  • Save
Inside Influence ID id design identity
Download color palette

This is an ID I worked on for a media summit. The art reflects the influence that media has.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2012
Erin Borreson
Erin Borreson

More by Erin Borreson

View profile
    • Like