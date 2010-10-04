Ashley Yousling

Blue Chip Stamps

Blue Chip Stamps gluten-free bakery stamp branding logo blue chip kitchen illustration texture
Another branding concept we've been working on for a gluten-free bakery/kitchen and their product line. Modeled after the "blue chip stamps" given out in the 60's.

Posted on Oct 4, 2010
