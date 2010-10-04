Ladutko Anna

Little Cute Snail

Little Cute Snail icon character snail free
One of my favorite works:)
Icon snail in 5 sizes from 512x512 to 32x32.
If you are interested - here you can download for free:
http://www.iloveicons.ru/2010/05/little-cute-snail.html

Posted on Oct 4, 2010
