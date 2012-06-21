Richard de Ruijter

Logo design for an exciting new internet startup gifts startup amsterdam
Really really excited about this project... i can't tell too much yet... but this is one thing i wanted to share with you guys...

hope you're not epileptic by the way.

Posted on Jun 21, 2012
