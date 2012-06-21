Christoffer Erneholm

Sidebar twitter-feed & button

Christoffer Erneholm
Christoffer Erneholm
  • Save
Sidebar twitter-feed & button button text web css
Download color palette

Does anyone know what the best anti-aliasing option in PS is for rendering text as true as possible to what it will look like on the web? This is Crisp.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 21, 2012
Christoffer Erneholm
Christoffer Erneholm

More by Christoffer Erneholm

View profile
    • Like