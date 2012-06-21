Ste Everington

Responsive BBC Channels

The all new responsive BBC One website. This was a great project to work on with a huge learning curve for all who were involved, both design and tech. I explain a little bit about our design process in this blog post - http://bbc.in/LHLWXc

Posted on Jun 21, 2012
